Contrasting of CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Both CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ Inc. 20 1.22 N/A 1.13 17.45 Fiserv Inc. 85 6.31 N/A 2.47 34.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CBIZ Inc. and Fiserv Inc. Fiserv Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CBIZ Inc. is presently more affordable than Fiserv Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1% Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 38.8% 9%

Volatility & Risk

CBIZ Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Fiserv Inc. has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CBIZ Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Fiserv Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. CBIZ Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CBIZ Inc. and Fiserv Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fiserv Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

Competitively Fiserv Inc. has a consensus price target of $93, with potential downside of -1.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.3% of CBIZ Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.5% of Fiserv Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CBIZ Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 0.2% are Fiserv Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBIZ Inc. 0.1% -5.61% -2.09% -10.51% 1.13% -0.15% Fiserv Inc. 0.53% -0.79% 1.75% 7.02% 18.57% 16.85%

For the past year CBIZ Inc. had bearish trend while Fiserv Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats CBIZ Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.