Contrasting of CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV)

As Business Services companies, CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ Inc. 21 1.35 N/A 1.13 20.74 BrightView Holdings Inc. 16 0.84 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CBIZ Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CBIZ Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1% BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CBIZ Inc. Its rival BrightView Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. CBIZ Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CBIZ Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 95.7% respectively. Insiders owned 2.6% of CBIZ Inc. shares. Competitively, BrightView Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63% BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54%

For the past year CBIZ Inc. was less bullish than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Summary

CBIZ Inc. beats BrightView Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

