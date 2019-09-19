Contrasting of CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

This is a contrast between CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.79 N/A 1.58 15.45 M&T Bank Corporation 162 3.50 N/A 12.87 12.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CB Financial Services Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation. M&T Bank Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CB Financial Services Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CB Financial Services Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7% M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.36 beta indicates that CB Financial Services Inc. is 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. M&T Bank Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Analyst Ratings

CB Financial Services Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 M&T Bank Corporation 1 4 2 2.29

M&T Bank Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $173.57 average target price and a 10.58% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CB Financial Services Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 85.2% respectively. About 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. has -1.53% weaker performance while M&T Bank Corporation has 14.76% stronger performance.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors CB Financial Services Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.