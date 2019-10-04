Contrasting of Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) compete against each other in the Residential Construction sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries Inc. 188 0.77 8.56M 7.44 23.83 The New Home Company Inc. 4 1.17 13.02M -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cavco Industries Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cavco Industries Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries Inc. 4,542,559.97% 13.7% 9.6% The New Home Company Inc. 325,776,910.37% -6.3% -2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Cavco Industries Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The New Home Company Inc.’s 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.7 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cavco Industries Inc. and The New Home Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 70.5% respectively. Cavco Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of The New Home Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cavco Industries Inc. 10.05% 12.95% 40.91% 10.8% -14.12% 36.03% The New Home Company Inc. -3.48% 2.21% -12.24% -39.71% -53.93% -20.46%

For the past year Cavco Industries Inc. had bullish trend while The New Home Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cavco Industries Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors The New Home Company Inc.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes. The company also builds park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for U.S. military troops. In addition, it produces modular homes, including single and multi-section/modular ranch-style dwellings, split-level homes, Cape Cod style homes, two and three story homes, and multi-family units under the Nationwide Homes brand name. Further, the company offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Additionally, it provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of April 1, 2017, the company owned and operated a network of 43 retail centers located in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. It also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 48 states in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, as well as through planned community operators and residential developers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.