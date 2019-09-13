Contrasting of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 35 4.54 N/A 3.38 11.03 United Security Bancshares 11 4.26 N/A 0.92 11.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. United Security Bancshares appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Cathay General Bancorp is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% United Security Bancshares 0.00% 13% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. United Security Bancshares’s 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.4 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Cathay General Bancorp and United Security Bancshares Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus target price of $49, and a 38.65% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cathay General Bancorp and United Security Bancshares are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 25% respectively. Cathay General Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of United Security Bancshares’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% United Security Bancshares 0.47% -4.71% 3.08% 3.18% 0.66% 11.9%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp has weaker performance than United Security Bancshares

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats on 7 of the 10 factors United Security Bancshares.