Contrasting of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cathay General Bancorp
|35
|4.54
|N/A
|3.38
|11.03
|United Security Bancshares
|11
|4.26
|N/A
|0.92
|11.68
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. United Security Bancshares appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Cathay General Bancorp is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cathay General Bancorp
|0.00%
|12.8%
|1.6%
|United Security Bancshares
|0.00%
|13%
|1.5%
Volatility & Risk
Cathay General Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. United Security Bancshares’s 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.4 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
Cathay General Bancorp and United Security Bancshares Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cathay General Bancorp
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|United Security Bancshares
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus target price of $49, and a 38.65% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cathay General Bancorp and United Security Bancshares are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 25% respectively. Cathay General Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of United Security Bancshares’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cathay General Bancorp
|-0.27%
|2.79%
|1.75%
|0.08%
|-10.81%
|11.01%
|United Security Bancshares
|0.47%
|-4.71%
|3.08%
|3.18%
|0.66%
|11.9%
For the past year Cathay General Bancorp has weaker performance than United Security Bancshares
Summary
Cathay General Bancorp beats on 7 of the 10 factors United Security Bancshares.
