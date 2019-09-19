Contrasting of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 35 4.48 N/A 3.38 11.03 Plumas Bancorp 24 2.47 N/A 2.85 8.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cathay General Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp. Plumas Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cathay General Bancorp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cathay General Bancorp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Plumas Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 21.4% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cathay General Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Competitively, Plumas Bancorp’s beta is 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cathay General Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 22.8% respectively. About 1% of Cathay General Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Plumas Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% Plumas Bancorp -1.19% 1.03% -3.69% 1.44% -12.79% 8.1%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Plumas Bancorp.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats on 8 of the 9 factors Plumas Bancorp.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.