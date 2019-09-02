Contrasting of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) and Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.17 N/A 3.38 11.03 Northrim BanCorp Inc. 36 2.46 N/A 2.83 13.76

In table 1 we can see Cathay General Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northrim BanCorp Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Cathay General Bancorp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cathay General Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.74 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cathay General Bancorp’s upside potential currently stands at 47.63% and an $49 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 75.6% of Northrim BanCorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Cathay General Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% Northrim BanCorp Inc. 5.3% 8.73% 11.34% 17.98% -0.71% 18.56%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp was less bullish than Northrim BanCorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cathay General Bancorp beats Northrim BanCorp Inc.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, online statements, consumer and business debit cards, cash back rewards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, cash management, and courier agency services, as well as insurance brokerage services, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of February 24, 2017, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, as well as 15 mortgage origination offices. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.