Contrasting of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Since Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.29 N/A 3.38 11.03 CVB Financial Corp. 21 6.19 N/A 1.25 17.66

In table 1 we can see Cathay General Bancorp and CVB Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CVB Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Cathay General Bancorp’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CVB Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cathay General Bancorp and CVB Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% CVB Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.1% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.24 beta indicates that Cathay General Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CVB Financial Corp. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and CVB Financial Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 CVB Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cathay General Bancorp is $49, with potential upside of 43.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cathay General Bancorp and CVB Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.8% and 66.6%. 1% are Cathay General Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of CVB Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% CVB Financial Corp. 5.11% 4.21% 2.61% 0.27% -6.93% 8.8%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp was more bullish than CVB Financial Corp.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats CVB Financial Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.