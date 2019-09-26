Contrasting of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) and Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 35 4.43 N/A 3.38 11.03 Banc of California Inc. 14 2.73 N/A 0.40 39.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Banc of California Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Cathay General Bancorp’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Banc of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cathay General Bancorp and Banc of California Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% Banc of California Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Competitively, Banc of California Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cathay General Bancorp and Banc of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 0% respectively. 1% are Cathay General Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Banc of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% Banc of California Inc. 7.05% 11.64% 9% 4.97% -20.46% 17.43%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp was less bullish than Banc of California Inc.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Banc of California Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also provides private banking products for high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and their managers and fiduciaries; and other banking services to financial institutions, as well as invests in SBA loan pool securities, debt and mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, trust services, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 39 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California; and 62 loan production offices in California, Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, Colorado, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.