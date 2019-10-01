Contrasting of Catasys Inc. (CATS) and AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC)

Both Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) and AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC) are Specialized Health Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catasys Inc. 16 -0.49 6.17M -0.81 0.00 AAC Holdings Inc. 1 -0.02 14.34M -3.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Catasys Inc. and AAC Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catasys Inc. 38,952,020.20% 161.5% -172.7% AAC Holdings Inc. 2,099,253,403.60% -100.3% -17.6%

Volatility and Risk

Catasys Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. AAC Holdings Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

Catasys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, AAC Holdings Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Catasys Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AAC Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.4% of Catasys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.5% of AAC Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 69.35% of Catasys Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.3% are AAC Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catasys Inc. 0.11% -9.27% 14.98% 49.4% 150.65% 85.91% AAC Holdings Inc. -7.26% 9.22% -39.69% -57.26% -90.61% -29.79%

For the past year Catasys Inc. had bullish trend while AAC Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.Â’s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds. It also offers Internet marketing services to families and individuals, who are struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities; and online marketing solutions to other treatment providers, such as facility profiles, audience targeting, lead generation, and tools for digital reputation management. In addition, it performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.