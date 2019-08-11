Contrasting of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 12.39 N/A -0.28 0.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 41 4.71 N/A 0.18 243.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -43.9% Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.61 beta indicates that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 161.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacira BioSciences Inc. has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Pacira BioSciences Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Pacira BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 2 2 2 2.33

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 92.25% and an $9.67 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Pacira BioSciences Inc. is $45.57, which is potential 7.30% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Pacira BioSciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Pacira BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.08% 26.01% -11.99% 102.02% 72.66% 159.9% Pacira BioSciences Inc. 3.32% 3.15% -5.1% 7.57% 9.59% 2.02%

For the past year Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. Its development pipeline comprises DepoTranexamic Acid, a long-acting local antifibrinolytic agent, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment or prevention of excessive blood loss during surgery by preventing the breakdown of a clot; and DepoMeloxicam, a long-acting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of acute postsurgical pain. The company was formerly known as Pacira, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2010. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.