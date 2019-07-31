Contrasting of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) and Its Rivals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is a company in the Drugs – Generic industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.16% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.70% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -51.90% -48.30% Industry Average 54.69% 70.90% 4.82%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 49.42M 90.37M 74.63

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.56 2.58 2.64

With consensus price target of $9.67, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 92.63%. The peers have a potential upside of 92.55%. Based on the data given earlier, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26.88% -35.99% 31.6% 22.92% 6.63% 84.38% Industry Average 10.21% 10.56% 28.18% 15.23% 36.19% 45.22%

For the past year Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 5.66 and 5.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.69 shows that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers are 67.52% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Dividends

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.