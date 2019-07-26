Contrasting of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.40 N/A -8.08 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103%

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. In other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.89 which is 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 723.29% upside.

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 59.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.