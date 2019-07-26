Contrasting of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|20.40
|N/A
|-8.08
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-336.5%
|-103%
Risk and Volatility
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. In other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.89 which is 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 723.29% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 59.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-3.79%
|-4.11%
|-1.71%
|-14.81%
|-67.54%
|9.38%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.14%
|-1.76%
|21.5%
|-32.06%
|-30.65%
|84.83%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
