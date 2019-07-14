Contrasting of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 2.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 119.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.94 beta which makes it 194.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, which is potential 9.92% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.