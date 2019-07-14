Contrasting of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-353.2%
|-70.6%
Risk and Volatility
Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 2.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 119.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.94 beta which makes it 194.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, which is potential 9.92% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-3.79%
|-4.11%
|-1.71%
|-14.81%
|-67.54%
|9.38%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.56%
|2.55%
|31.64%
|6.47%
|-25.54%
|152.44%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
