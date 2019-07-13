Contrasting of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

This is a contrast between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.39 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 39.93% and its consensus target price is $28.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.