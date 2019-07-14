Contrasting of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Since Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 26 53.66 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.19 shows that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 1.41 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Array BioPharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $39.2, while its potential downside is -15.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 0% respectively. 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.