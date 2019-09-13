Contrasting of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|3
|4.54
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
Volatility and Risk
Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Ratings
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 307.61% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
