Contrasting of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 3 4.54 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 307.61% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.