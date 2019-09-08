Contrasting of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 54.38 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.68 beta indicates that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PLx Pharma Inc. has a 5.1 beta which is 410.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 650.00% at a $45 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.