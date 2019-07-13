Contrasting of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.66 beta indicates that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cassava Sciences Inc. is 39.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 39.2. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 500.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 35.6%. Insiders owned 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.