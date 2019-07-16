Contrasting of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, and a 497.61% upside potential. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $12.25, while its potential upside is 317.06%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Roughly 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.87%. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

On 4 of the 7 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.