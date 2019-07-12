Contrasting of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Volatility & Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 492.11% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $45. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 108.82%. The results provided earlier shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 11.9%. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.