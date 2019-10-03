Contrasting of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.00M -4.25 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation N/A 0.00 13.26M -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 182,481,751.82% -56.7% -51.3% BioPharmX Corporation 3,729,957,805.91% -870.1% -334.1%

Risk and Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.68 beta. BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta and it is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 270.37% and an $18 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.6% and 16.1%. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.