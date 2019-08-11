Contrasting of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.20 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk & Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Altimmune Inc. on the other hand, has 3.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 13.4 and 13.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 585.98% and an $45 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.6% and 9.4%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.