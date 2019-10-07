Contrasting of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.00M -4.25 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00

Demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 183,676,195.57% -56.7% -51.3% ADMA Biologics Inc. 559,933,014.15% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.68 beta indicates that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta and it is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 271.90%. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 93.24% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 50.4% respectively. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.