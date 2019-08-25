Contrasting of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

We will be comparing the differences between Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime Inc. 5 1.65 N/A -0.47 0.00 Matson Inc. 37 0.66 N/A 2.56 15.98

Table 1 highlights Castor Maritime Inc. and Matson Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Castor Maritime Inc. and Matson Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares and 87.5% of Matson Inc. shares. Insiders held 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares. Comparatively, Matson Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82% Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76%

For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. has -37.82% weaker performance while Matson Inc. has 27.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Matson Inc. beats Castor Maritime Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.