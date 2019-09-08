Contrasting of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

We are comparing Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.14 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cassava Sciences Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cassava Sciences Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Vericel Corporation has beta of 2.72 which is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 and a Quick Ratio of 21.4. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, and a 117.39% upside potential. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 45.60% and its average target price is $23.5. The data provided earlier shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Vericel Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Vericel Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.