Contrasting of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

As Biotechnology companies, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 74.88 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cassava Sciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.65 and it happens to be 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

$3 is Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 136.22%. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 100.00% and its consensus price target is $2.5. The data provided earlier shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.