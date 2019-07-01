Contrasting of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 171.81 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 39.2 and 39.2. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.6% and 67.2%. 16.02% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.