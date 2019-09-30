Contrasting of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Since Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.03 12.29M -0.58 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 17.55M -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,005,646,019.15% -34.5% -32.7% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 193,281,938.33% -107.5% -71.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. On the competitive side is, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 150.00% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with average price target of $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.