Contrasting of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.17 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

21.4 and 21.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. Its rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 114.29% and an $3 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 74.2% respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.