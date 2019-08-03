Contrasting of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.17
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
21.4 and 21.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. Its rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 114.29% and an $3 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 74.2% respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
