Contrasting of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 41.29 N/A -1.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.65 beta means Cassava Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 167.86% at a $3 average target price. On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 346.81% and its average target price is $10.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cassava Sciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.