Contrasting of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|19
|4.13
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Cassava Sciences Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|2.04%
|6.99%
|6.36%
|26.98%
|-11.6%
|39%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.
