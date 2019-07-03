Contrasting of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.13 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cassava Sciences Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.