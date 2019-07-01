Contrasting of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Celyad SA's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.09% are Celyad SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81%

Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Celyad SA

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.