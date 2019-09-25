Contrasting of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.30
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Cassava Sciences Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
|BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$3 is Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 138.10%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 0% respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
|BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7.7%
|16.49%
|-4.82%
|24.26%
|5.67%
|40.67%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.
