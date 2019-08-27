Contrasting of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 179.07%. Competitively the consensus target price of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $6, which is potential 652.45% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 28.3%. Insiders held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.