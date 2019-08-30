Contrasting of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1084.50 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.1 beta indicates that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. Its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 6% respectively. 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.