Contrasting of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

As Biotechnology businesses, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.5. The Current Ratio of rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 41.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.