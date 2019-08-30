Contrasting of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.1 shows that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 284.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 59.8% respectively. 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.