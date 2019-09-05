Contrasting of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Since CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.1 shows that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta which is 229.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.5 and a Quick Ratio of 21.5. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 13% respectively. About 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Histogenics Corporation beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.