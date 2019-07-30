Contrasting of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

As Biotechnology businesses, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.72 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 has CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 57.19%.

Institutional investors owned 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.