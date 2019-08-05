Contrasting of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Since CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1061.98 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.1 beta means CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 2.67 beta is the reason why it is 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $26.5, while its potential upside is 115.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.