Contrasting of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.21 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility & Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.5 and a Quick Ratio of 21.5. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.