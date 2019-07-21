Contrasting of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 19.04 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Risk & Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. In other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.67, while its potential upside is 135.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 32.4% respectively. 0.7% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.