Contrasting of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.26 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Volatility & Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s 205.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. Its competitor Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 and its Quick Ratio is 13.4. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Altimmune Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares. 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.