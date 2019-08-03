Contrasting of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility & Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.5 while its Quick Ratio is 21.5. On the competitive side is, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders held 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.