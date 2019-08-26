Contrasting of Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Both Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.13 N/A 0.42 15.73 Acacia Communications Inc. 55 6.18 N/A 0.47 142.31

Table 1 highlights Casa Systems Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Acacia Communications Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Casa Systems Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Casa Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Acacia Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Casa Systems Inc. are 5.1 and 4.2. Competitively, Acacia Communications Inc. has 4.9 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Casa Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acacia Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Casa Systems Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Casa Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.33, and a 79.97% upside potential. Meanwhile, Acacia Communications Inc.’s average price target is $56, while its potential downside is -10.97%. The results provided earlier shows that Casa Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Acacia Communications Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. shares and 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Casa Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.6% are Acacia Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81% Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76%

For the past year Casa Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Acacia Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats Casa Systems Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.