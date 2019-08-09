Contrasting of Carter’s Inc. (CRI) and Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) and Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s Inc. 94 1.11 N/A 5.90 15.76 Delta Apparel Inc. 23 0.37 N/A 0.98 19.47

Table 1 demonstrates Carter’s Inc. and Delta Apparel Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delta Apparel Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Carter’s Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Carter’s Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.5% Delta Apparel Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.94 beta indicates that Carter’s Inc. is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Delta Apparel Inc. is 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carter’s Inc. Its rival Delta Apparel Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 0.7 respectively. Delta Apparel Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Carter’s Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Carter’s Inc. and Delta Apparel Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Delta Apparel Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Carter’s Inc.’s average price target is $110, while its potential upside is 26.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Carter’s Inc. shares and 67% of Delta Apparel Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.9% of Carter’s Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.4% of Delta Apparel Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carter’s Inc. 1.26% -2.35% -11.3% 9.8% -9.76% 13.97% Delta Apparel Inc. -1.91% -18.25% -21.29% -19.76% 13.54% 10.5%

For the past year Carter’s Inc. has stronger performance than Delta Apparel Inc.

Summary

Carter’s Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Delta Apparel Inc.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company operates through five segments: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. Its CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories. The companyÂ’s OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, T-shirts, fleece, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, shoes, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores and Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 495 CarterÂ’s and 138 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and co-branded stores in the United States; and 164 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.