Contrasting of Cars.com Inc. (CARS) and CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Both Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) and CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Dealerships industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com Inc. 23 2.20 N/A 0.55 41.14 CarGurus Inc. 38 8.61 N/A 0.58 63.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cars.com Inc. and CarGurus Inc. CarGurus Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Cars.com Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CarGurus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) and CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 1.1% CarGurus Inc. 0.00% 40.5% 28.3%

Liquidity

Cars.com Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, CarGurus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. CarGurus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cars.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cars.com Inc. and CarGurus Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CarGurus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cars.com Inc. has an average price target of $23, and a 6.09% upside potential. Meanwhile, CarGurus Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 31.68%. The data provided earlier shows that CarGurus Inc. appears more favorable than Cars.com Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cars.com Inc. and CarGurus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.9% respectively. About 0.7% of Cars.com Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CarGurus Inc. has 8.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cars.com Inc. 7.41% 4.98% -11.65% -11.38% -11.86% 5.81% CarGurus Inc. -8.71% -10.83% -9.24% -13.01% 14.29% 8.39%

For the past year Cars.com Inc. was less bullish than CarGurus Inc.

Summary

CarGurus Inc. beats Cars.com Inc. on 13 of the 12 factors.

Cars.com Inc. operates as an online research destination for car shoppers. It sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its own direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. The company also sells display advertising to national advertisers. In addition, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers in Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, and PickupTrucks.com Websites. The companyÂ’s Website hosts approximately 4.7 million vehicle listings at any given time and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers in 50 states. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cars.com Inc. is a subsidiary of TEGNA Inc.

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.