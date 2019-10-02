Contrasting of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)

As Restaurants companies, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 8 6.04 28.66M -0.09 0.00 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 -0.36 10.34M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 363,244,613.43% -0.7% -0.2% Good Times Restaurants Inc. 581,454,197.83% -4.6% -2.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.43 beta indicates that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 57.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 0.68 beta which is 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Its rival Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 13.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares and 31.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares. 5.1% are Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28% Good Times Restaurants Inc. -3.66% 5.14% -17.49% -24.46% -56.19% -26.4%

For the past year Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. beats Good Times Restaurants Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.