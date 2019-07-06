Contrasting of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 12 0.89 N/A 5.54 2.26 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 7.03 N/A -4.36 0.00

Demonstrates Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 3.4% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Falcon Minerals Corporation which has a 11.1 Current Ratio and a 11.1 Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 79.10% for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. with average target price of $17.57. Falcon Minerals Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average target price and a 26.66% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is looking more favorable than Falcon Minerals Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81% of Falcon Minerals Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Falcon Minerals Corporation has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 3.89% -0.4% 5.29% -34.05% -51.36% 11.16% Falcon Minerals Corporation -0.12% -9.15% 11.51% -9.56% -15.65% -4.24%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has 11.16% stronger performance while Falcon Minerals Corporation has -4.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.